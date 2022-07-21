Morning Source – Source One Five

Morning Source

Guest: Source One Five



Originally Aired: July 20, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rachel Meinhart with Source One Five.

Source One Five will offer its latest production, Godspell, this weekend at Academy Park. The cast of fifteen ranges from ages 12 to 22 and will offer four chances to see this compelling story.

Learn more here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!