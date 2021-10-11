Morning Source – Soulshine Pizza in Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Soulshine Pizza in Franklin



Originally Aired: October 5, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Steve Bannon, the new owner of Soulshine Pizza in Franklin.

Brannon, a Nashville native, has a long history in the food industry from managing to catering and decided to purchase the Berry Farms location last November when it became available.

With the new ownership, Brannon wants to make Soulshine a family-oriented place with great service. They’ve created a place for kids to hang their coloring page on the wall, offer delivery to local customers, and most importantly all of their food is fresh. Every day they make dough for their pizza, chop up fresh vegetables, and plan to serve the freshest food possible to their customers.

For the latest updates at Soulshine Pizza in Berry Farms, follow them on Facebook. https://www. facebook.com/soulshinefranklin

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!