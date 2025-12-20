Morning Source
Guest: Kim SOS Counter

Originally Aired: December 19, 2025 

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Misha and Ryder from SOS Counter which will open at 701 Carothers Parkway in Franklin early 2026. The SOS Counter first started as a Facebook page called Sourdoughs of Somerset; a place to buy sourdough bread and other goods. It grew to now include KTO, (kitchen to table) meal kits and more.

Find more information here. 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: December 20, 2025
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here