Morning Source
Guest: Kim SOS Counter
Originally Aired: December 19, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Misha and Ryder from SOS Counter which will open at 701 Carothers Parkway in Franklin early 2026. The SOS Counter first started as a Facebook page called Sourdoughs of Somerset; a place to buy sourdough bread and other goods. It grew to now include KTO, (kitchen to table) meal kits and more.
