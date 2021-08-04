Morning Source: Songwriter Aimee Mayo

Morning Source

Guest: Songwriter Aimee Mayo



Originally Aired: March 11, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with songwriter Aimee Mayo about her newly released memoir Talking to the Sky.

Talking to the Sky is Mayo’s first book, 13 years in the making.

Aimee Mayo grew up in Gadsden, Alabama. According to her mother, Aimee always had a notebook with her and was constantly writing poetry. Her mother encouraged her to “shoot for the top” and she was signed as a songwriter with BMG while still a teenager. It was there that she met her husband, Chris Lindsey, with whom she has three children and resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

Learn more about Talking to the Sky here. Purchase Talking to the Sky here.

