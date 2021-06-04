Morning Source: Songs for Sound

Morning Source

Guest: Songs for Sound



Originally Aired: February 17, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Miranda Weidle and Jaime from Songs for Sound.

About Songs for Sound:

Songs for Sound is a Nashville based 501c3 charity created from a compelling story that strives to protect and restore hearing to improve the lives of the 460+ million people suffering from hearing loss. Songs for Sound aims to reach 250,000 people by 2025 and help them #HearTheMusic.

To learn more about our story and how to donate visit songsforsound.com.

