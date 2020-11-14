Morning Source: Small Business Friday – Pretty in Pink

Morning Source

Guest: Small Business Friday – Pretty in Pink

Originally Aired: October 16, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Endora Feick from Pretty in Pink.

Pretty In Pink Boutique is a Christian-based ministry that seeks to support women and their families in the journey with breast cancer. Since that simple beginning, Pretty in Pink has expanded their vision to include thousands more men, women, and children suffering from the long-term effects of lymphedema and its impact on their lifestyles.

Pretty in Pink’s goal is to help restore dignity, femininity, and anything else cancer or lymphedema tries to take away from you.

They can help you overcome the effects of your disease and treatments with:

Breast Cancer

Preparing for Surgery

Post-Surgical Care

Breast Prosthesis

Mastectomy Bras

Mastectomy Camisoles

Mastectomy Swim Suits

Mastectomy Apparel

Headwear

Lymphedema Care

Compression Stockings

Compression Arm Sleeves

Compression Gauntlets & Gloves

Custom Compression

Learn more at prettyinpinkboutique.com.

