Morning Source: Small Business Friday – Luckey Hospitality

Morning Source

Guest: Luckey Hospitality

Originally Aired: November 6, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tabor Luckey & Cory Coleman from Luckey Hospitality about the opening of Corner Pub on Carothers.

Corner Pub opened its newest location in Cool Springs, at 9200 Carothers Parkway, on January 4th. Take a look at our photos of the new Cool Springs Corner Pub here.

Luckey Hospitality has been proud to have been part of the Nashville community for over 20 years. They have a USDA inspected commercial kitchen focused on producing recipes to help businesses reduce costs and increase quality standards. Whether you’re a restaurant that needs to reduce overhead costs, a food truck in need of a partner to help you deliver quality food to your customers or an entrepreneur that needs help getting your product on retailer shelves, Luckey’s staff of chefs is here to help you.

Luckey Hospitality owns Corner Pub locations in downtown Nashville, Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood and Bellevue, as well, as Esquina Cantina. Learn more here.

