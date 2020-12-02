Morning Source: Small Business Friday – Learning Lab

Morning Source

Guest: Learning Lab

Originally Aired: November 6, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennifer Johnson from the Learning Lab on Small Business Friday.

Learning Lab provides tutoring, test prep, educational assessments in Nashville and Brentwood, as well as other educational services. They also offer a private school called Gateway Academy.

Plus, if your family needs a place to send your child during the day while they attend their school’s online platform, or if you prefer in-home virtual support, Learning Lab offers Virtual Learning Support.

