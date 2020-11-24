Morning Source: Small Business Friday – La Vie Bakehouse

Morning Source

Guest: La Vie Bakehouse

Originally Aired: October 16, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Valerie from La Via Bakehouse in Franklin Tennessee.

What makes the bread at La Vie Bakehouse unique?

– following description from www.laviebakehouse.com

At La View Bakehouse, heritage grains sourced for their unique nutrition & flavor are stone-ground moments before baking– locking in the full nutrient content. Why stone-grind our own grain, instead of using pre-made flour like everyone else? Wheat loses 40% of its vitamin content in the first 24 hours after milling and 85-90% after 2-3 more days. Less vitamins not only equals, well, less vitamins (duh), but it also means a loss of flavor.

Stone-ground grain also has the additional benefit of “cool grinding–” transforming kernels into flour without heating the raw grain. Our house-milled flour remains unsifted imparting the nutrition of the full grain berry into every loaf. All of the life from each unique grain goes straight into your bread.

Our boules & babkas undergo a three-day fermentation process using only wild cultures (what most people think of as “‘sourdough,”, i.e. no commercial yeast). During those days the gluten is broken down into a form the body can truly digest. And a magical thing happens. The additional time allows new life to form in the dough. These probiotic cultures not only aid digestion, but they give unique & delicious flavors to every loaf. Time is the key to bringing forth the life and unlocking each grain’s potential.

