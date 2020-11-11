Morning Source: Small Business Friday – GigSmart

Morning Source

Guest: GigSmart

Originally Aired: October 30, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mitch Catino from GigSmart about their new resource for small businesses to hire workers.

GigSmart is an on demand staffing app built to help businesses quickly and easily find hourly workers in all industries, from restaurants to retail, construction, delivery, events, and more. And if you are looking for work, you can access local hourly, part-time, and full-time job opportunities with one app.

Find More Information Here – https://bit.ly/3jIWNSf

***

