Morning Source: Small Business Friday – Envirobinz

Morning Source

Guest: Envirobinz

Originally Aired: October 23, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chandra Zoba from local small business Envirobinz.

Envirobinz is an efficient residential service that provides a high pressure, high temperature wash which kills common, harmful bacteria such as E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria and others from your trash bin, eliminates odors that attract pests, and in just minutes, results in a clean that just can’t be achieved with your garden hose.

Learn more at envirobinz.net.

