Morning Source: Small Business Friday – CJ’s Off the Square

Morning Source

Guest: CJ’s Off the Square

Originally Aired: October 30, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with CJ Dickson from CJ’s Off the Square on Small Business Friday.

CJ’s Off the Square is a full-service wedding and event venue located in the heart of charming downtown Franklin, TN. Say buh-bye to party planning stress and hello to an incredible, stress-free celebration. Just choose your date, pick your package, and customize your look from CJ’s curated style options. CJ’s takes care of all set-up and all clean-up so all you have to do is show up. Seriously, it’s that easy.

CJ’s Off the Square is also celebrating 15 years in business.

Learn more at cjsoffthesquare.com.

***

