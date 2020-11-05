Morning Source: Small Business Friday – Americana Taphouse and Puckett’s

Morning Source

Guest: Americana Taphouse and Puckett’s

Originally Aired: October 9, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sally Flinck with A. Marshall Hospitality. Sally talks about events they hosted at Americana Taphouse and Puckett’s during October.

Sally also talks about how the reopening has been going for the A. Marshall Hospitality restaurants.

Learn more about Americana Taphouse here and more about Puckett’s here.

