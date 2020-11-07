Morning Source: Small Business Friday – A Moment’s Peace

Morning Source

Guest: A Moment’s Peace

Originally Aired: October 23, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa located in Franklin on Small Business Friday.

Loretta, an esthetician with A Moments Peace, shows us the Hydrafacial, which exfoliates, extracts and hydrates your face.

Unlike many other facial skin treatments, a HydraFacial has immediate results and zero downtime. Not only is it safe for most skin types and completely customizable to your skin needs, it can also be used on any skin tone.

HydraFacials can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone, skin firmness and dullness.

Learn more at amomentspeace.com.

