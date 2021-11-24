Morning Source – SixForty1

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: SixForty1

Originally Aired: October 25, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country duo SixForty1.

SixForty1 is comprised of Austin Gee and Brooks Hoffman who met while attending Murray State University in Kentucky.

The duo celebrated four years in Nashville in November as independent artists. They released their latest EP ‘Started Right Here’ on October 22.

When the two are not performing on local stages or touring you can catch their latest video on Tik Tok.

Follow SixForty1 on Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram. 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman

