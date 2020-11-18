Morning Source: Shelly Sassen with The Well Outreach

Morning Source

Guest: Shelly Sassen with The Well Outreach

Originally Aired: October 13, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Shelly Sassen from The Well in Spring Hill.

*Of note: The for King and Country concert mentioned in this article has passed.

About The Well Outreach

The Well Outreach began as a food pantry in a local church in 2006, with the goal of showing God’s love by giving food to those in need. In 2009, The Well Outreach incorporated as its own entity, hoping to expand its reach to more of the community.

​It is now supported by the amazingly generous community in Spring Hill and surrounding areas. Numerous individuals, churches, civic organizations and businesses contribute on a regular basis to ensure that no household in Spring Hill, Thompson Station, College Grove, Santa Fe or northern Columbia is without food assistance when needed.

The Well Outreach is recognized as a nonprofit organization. They are located at 5306 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

Learn more at springhillwell.org/index.html.

