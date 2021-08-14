Morning Source: Seconds Heritage Creations

Morning Source

Guest: Seconds Heritage Creations



Originally Aired: April 16, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meghan from Seconds Heritage Creations. Seconds Heritage Creations offers Chicken Salad and Tuna Salad Dry Spice Mixes.

As described on their site:

“Seconds is my way of bringing my mom’s heirloom creations to your table. Wholesome, nutritious recipes that are simple to make, but sure don’t taste that way. Made with organic ingredients and crafted with love, they’re meant to bring people together around craveable comfort that makes life easy and delicious for everyone.”

Locally, you can buy their products at Herban Market, Made in TN (Franklin & Nashville), Savory Spice Shop (Franklin & Nashville), The Perfect Setting in Brentwood, The Grove Market and Ye Peddler in Columbia. You can also order online here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!