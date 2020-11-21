Morning Source: Scott Hamilton

Morning Source

Guest: Scott Hamilton

Originally Aired: October 8, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Scott Hamilton about the Live Your Days Campaign and its 30 Day Challenge.

As described on the site, the Live Your Days is “a call to live, fully live, your days. To not letting day after day pass by, just going through the monotony of life. It’s a challenge, but one that resets each morning. It is simple, but not easy. And ultimately, it guides the choices that make each day matter.”

Live Your Days includes weekly podcast interviews, hosted by Scott, merchandise, perfect for holiday gifting, and 30-day challenges to reset your thought process.

During The 30 Day Challenge, you’ll receive daily inspiration and prompts to show you how to live a life where not a single moment is wasted.

Learn more at liveyourdays.com.

