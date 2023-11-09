Morning Source – Scott Hamilton November 2023

Morning Source

Guest: Scott Hamilton



Originally Aired: November 8, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Scott Hamilton about the upcoming Scott Hamilton & Friends event at Bridgestone Arena.

Figure skating icon Scott Hamilton returns as host of SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS with a celebration of the decade during which he was diagnosed and treated with testicular cancer (1990s). His must-see annual event once again will showcase the biggest names in music performing alongside the most decorated stars of figure skating LIVE on November 19th from Bridgestone Arena. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, October 6th at ticketmaster.com

