Morning Source – Scott Hamilton

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Scott Hamilton 

Originally Aired: January 7, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Scott Hamilton.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship competition is taking place in Nashville now through Sunday. Scott Hamilton talked to us about having the event locally, the first time since 1997, and how seeing this in person is such a different experience for attendees.

Tickets are still available here. 

