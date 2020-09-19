Morning Source: Sarah and Eva From Cookie + Cow

Morning Source

Guest: Sarah and Eva From Cookie + Cow



Originally Aired: June 16, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with mother-daughter baking duo Sarah and Eva from Spring Hill Bakery’s new venture – Cookie + Cow. Cookie + Cow is a cookie delivery company. They bake all cookies 100% from scratch and delivers them right to your door.

Follow Cookie + Cow on Facebook and Spring Hill Bakery on Facebook for more.

