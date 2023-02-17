Morning Source – Rusty Harmon

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Rusty Harmon  

Originally Aired: February 16, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rusty Harmon about the upcoming Franklin event called The 4040 Presents, a songwriter’s event.

You can attend the free upcoming event on Monday, March 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at Franklin Christian Church, 4040 Clovercroft Road, Franklin.

Find the latest information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleLane Closures and Road Construction February 17 – 22, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here