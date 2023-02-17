Morning Source – Rusty Harmon

Morning Source

Guest: Rusty Harmon



Originally Aired: February 16, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rusty Harmon about the upcoming Franklin event called The 4040 Presents, a songwriter’s event.

You can attend the free upcoming event on Monday, March 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at Franklin Christian Church, 4040 Clovercroft Road, Franklin.

Find the latest information here.

