Morning Source -Rockology Auctions

Morning Source

Guest: Rockology Auctions



Originally Aired: December 1, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stephen Shutts from Franklin-based Rockology Auctions.

If you need a unique gift for someone on your list, Rockology Auctions has items from Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Blake Shelton, and more.

And the items you purchase will be sent to you before Christmas. The auction ends tonight at 10 pm. Find the items here.

