Morning Source -Rockology Auctions

Donna Vissman
Guest: Rockology Auctions  

Originally Aired: December 1, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stephen Shutts from Franklin-based Rockology Auctions.

If you need a unique gift for someone on your list, Rockology Auctions has items from Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Blake Shelton, and more.

And the items you purchase will be sent to you before Christmas. The auction ends tonight at 10 pm. Find the items here.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

