Morning Source – Rob Ickes

Morning Source

Guest: Rob Ickes



Originally Aired: March 1, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the Rob Ickes of Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes band.

The bluegrass duo will perform at the Franklin Theatre on March 14th. Rob Ickes talked about a new guitar he purchased while out on the road this week, what to expect from their hometown show in Franklin and teased there might be some special guests at the show.

Learn more here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!