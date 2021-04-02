Morning Source: Results Physiotherapy

Morning Source

Guest: Results Physiotherapy



Originally Aired: February 24, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tyler Soltis, PT from Results Physiotherapy. Results Physiotherapy opened a new location in Franklin last year at 3046 Columbia Ave. Suite #108.

Results Physiotherapy offers a variety of physical therapies. When you see a Results therapist, your therapy will first consist of a very thorough examination of your problems. This will lead the therapist to then treat those problems very specifically, usually with manual therapy techniques, almost always within a specific exercise program that’s unique to your findings. Most importantly is we’ll educate you on what we found and what we plan to do about it.

A unique offering from Results Physiotherapy is Post-Covid Rehab. Many patients who are recovering, particularly those with severe symptoms or who were hospitalized, are challenged with issue of shortness of breath, decreased lung capacity of upwards of 30%, deconditioning, loss of mobility, loss of balance leading to increased fall risk, general fatigue, muscle aches, and inability to do the things they want and need to do. This program is designed to be provided either in person or from a distance using our Virtual Therapy via telehealth platform. This 4 Stage program is delivered by our highly skilled Physical Therapists over an 8 week period.

Learn more about Results Physiotherapy here.

