Morning Source -Refuge Center for Counseling

Morning Source

Guest: Refuge Center for Counseling



Originally Aired: September 30, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Catilin Coile from The Refuge Center for Counseling.

September is Suicide Prevention month. Coile shared with us about the teen and children’s program at The Refuge Center and what you can do if you need help or know someone who might be struggling.

Learn more about The Refuge Center here.

