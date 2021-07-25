Morning Source: Ravenwood High Student Karina Sheth

Morning Source

Guest: Ravenwood High Student Karina Sheth



Originally Aired: February 24, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ravenwood High School student Karina Sheth about her student project – making a Little Library for Whitsett Elementary.

