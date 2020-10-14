Morning Source: Ravenwood High Student Eshani Mehta

Morning Source

Guest: Ravenwood High Student Eshani Mehta



Originally Aired: July 8, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ravenwood High School student Eshani Mehta, who began a community service project this past summer called “Tutor to Educate.”

Mehta’s project offers tutoring via Zoom to elementary students up to 11th grade for a fee of $20 per hour with all of the proceeds to benefit EveryOneHuman. The Nashville-based nonprofit has a mission to fight against human exploitation and provides vocational training to survivors of human trafficking.

