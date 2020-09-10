Morning Source: Radio Host Shawn Parr

Morning Source

Guest: Radio Host Shawn Parr



Originally Aired: June 8, 2020

Morning Sources talks with radio host Shawn Parr. Parr is a Franklin resident and is also the voice for the Golden Globes, American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parr talks about how he got into the radio business. When he was younger, he wanted to be a professional golfer but his life took him down a different path.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!