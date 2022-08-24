Morning Source – Quebe Sisters

Morning Source

Guest: Quebe Sisters



Originally Aired: August 23, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Hulda from the Quebe Sisters.

Set to perform at City Winery on Friday, August 26, Hulda shares with us how the sisters started playing fiddle, and after performing at the Opry it was Ricky Skaggs who encouraged them to sing.

Now, the trio is bringing their western-style music to City Winery this weekend and you can grab one of the few remaining tickets.

Buy tickets here.

*****

