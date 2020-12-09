Morning Source: Purple Butterfly

Morning Source

Guest: Purple Butterfly



Originally Aired: November 23, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dale and Neil Buddle from Purple Butterfly on Small Business Saturday.

Purple Butterfly offers children’s clothing, toys, gifts and literally everything in between. As they say, they have you covered from “bow to toe!”

Plus, every day until Christmas, Purple Butterfly is running a special of the day where one toy is 50% off for that day only. Follow them on Instagram to learn about these flash sales

Purple Butterfly is located at 142 2nd Ave. N, Franklin TN 37064. Hours are: 9:30am – 5pm Tuesday through Saturday and 12pm – 5pm on Sundays. They are closed Mondays.

