Morning Source – Pure Prairie League

Morning Source

Guest: Pure Prairie League



Originally Aired: August 9, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mike Reilly from Pure Prarie League.

The band’s rich 50-year history as one of Country-Rock’s pioneering forces still brings fans to listen to some of their favorites like “Amie” and “Let Me Love You Tonight.”

Reilly shared what it was like to have Vince Gill as a band member years ago and if Gill might make an appearance at the show.

There’s still a few tickets left- grab one here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!