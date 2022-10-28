Morning Source -PumpkinFest 2022

Morning Source

Guest: Meg Hershey



Originally Aired: October 27, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County about PumpkinFest on Saturday, October 29th.

The free event takes place in downtown Franklin from 10 am – 6 pm with a costume contest, artisans to shop, live music and take a tour of the Franklin Theatre.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!