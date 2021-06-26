Morning Source: Pilgrimage Festival Co-Founder Brandt Wood

Morning Source

Guest: Pilgrimage Festival Co-Founder Brandt Wood



Originally Aired: May 24, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Pilgrimage Festival co-founder Brandt Wood about the 2021 event.

Pilgrimage Festival will take place Sept 25 – 26, 2021 at Harlinsdale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road. The festival will showcase 50 artists on 5 stages.

The lineup includes The Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more. Get the Complete 2021 Lineup Here.

Tickets are still available. Buy your tickets here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!