Morning Source: Picnic PopUp Experience

Morning Source

Guest: Picnic PopUp Experience



Originally Aired: July 31, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Picnic PopUp Experience.

Picnic PopUp Experience is a luxury picnic experience. Picnic PopUp, not only alleviates that stress by taking care of the entire process for you, but it also provides an expertly-styled, Instagram-worthy tablescape to gather with family and friends in a festive yet socially responsible manner.

Picnic PopUp offers themed settings and you can also create your own unique picnic experience.

Picnic PopUp services area parks – Smith Park, Harlinsdale Farm, Crockett Park, and Pinkerton Park in Williamson County. There are also four Nashville park locations available as well.

Each picnic is a two-hour experience for up to four people custom curated with themed décor, fresh flowers, and Southern-inspired table settings.

Packages can be booked online and start at $215 with special add-ons available, such as artisanal charcuterie boards from partner Willco Wine and Cheese, a professional photographer, vintage Bluetooth speaker, personalized chalkboard sign or donut wall. Picnic PopUp will tailor the entire experience to fit your vision.

Learn more at picnicpopup.com.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!