Morning Source – Phil Rogers

Morning Source
Guest: Phil Rogers
Originally Aired: December 13, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Phil Rogers.
Phil Rogers developed a passion for a new sport, pickleball. Rogers tells us how he started, the progression of his play, and the best place to find all of his sports gear- Play it Again Sports.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!