Morning Source -Paulina Jayne

Morning Source
Guest: Paulina Jayne
Originally Aired: November 14, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with artist Paulina Jayne.
Paulina Jayne released a new song titled “Big Hair Bigger Dreams” a song she wrote during the pandemic. Listen as we discover the inspiration and where you can see Paulina Jayne perform next.
