Morning Source: Paula Deen

Morning Source

Guest: Paula Deen



Originally Aired: October 15, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Paula Deen about her new restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, which opened in Nashville in October.

Born from the values of spending time with family and friends sharing a meal together, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen invites guests to feel at home while enjoying genuine Southern hospitality and family-style dining. Guests are treated to endless portions of classic recipes directly from the kitchens of Deen and her family, including beloved signature dishes such as Paula’s Southern Fried Chicken and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.

The stunning 17,000-square-foot, 406-seat restaurant is located next to the beautiful Cumberland River, adjacent to Opry Mills Mall.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is located at 575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville TN 37214.

The restaurant is open Sun-Thurs: 11am – 8pm and Fri-Sat: 11am – 9pm.

