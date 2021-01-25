Morning Source: Dolly Memorabilia Collectors Patric Parkey & Harrell Gabehart

Morning Source

Guest: Patric Parkey & Harrell Gabehart



Originally Aired: November 10, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Patric Parkey & Harrell Gabehart who are big Dolly Parton fans and have an amazing collection of Dolly Parton memorabilia. They were featured on “At Home” edition of the MeTV’s Collector’s Call. You can get a peek at a few items they have in their home here.

Collector’s Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel (Blair on The Facts of Life), is an unscripted series introduces you to some of the biggest collectors of pop-culture memorabilia in the country. The show premiered in 2019.

While touring these extensive collections and learning about the collector’s fascination with their chosen items, Whelchel enlists the help of professional appraisers and experts to put an estimated value on the collection’s worth.

With the values established, the experts will try to tempt the collectors with a trade, offering a coveted item that would be the perfect addition to their collections. The collectors must then make an agonizing choice and decide how sentimental they are about their existing pieces…or how much they’re willing to give up for a new addition to the collection.

Will they make a trade? It’s the collector’s call!

Learn more here: https://www.metv.com/collectors-call

***

