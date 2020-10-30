Morning Source: Papa C Pies

Morning Source

Guest: Papa C Pies

Originally Aired: October 23, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chad from Papa C Pies in Brentwood about sweet treats for Halloween.

Papa C Pies is a Southern style bakery making pies, yeast cinnamon rolls, peanut brittle, cookies, pot pies & more! All items are made from scratch with no added preservatives.

Papa C Pies also offers a drive thru for easy pick up. Click here to see a menu.

