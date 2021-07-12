Morning Source: Pandy Cotton Candy

Morning Source

Guest: Pandy Cotton Candy



Originally Aired: November 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Trish Elam from Pandy Cotton Candy.

Trish Elam dreamed of owning a candy store since she spun cotton candy as a young teen. Today, her company, Pandy Cotton Candy, offers more than 50 custom flavors and toppings, online and in-stores.

Made from organic sugar and all-natural flavors and colors, Pandy Cotton Candy offers traditional options, as well as endless creative opportunities for both simple and sophisticated tastes. Make your next gift or event memorable with a hint of nostalgia. Pandy Cotton Candy was founded in Nashville, TN where the original cotton candy machine was invented. Pandy Cotton Candy is a Nashville-based woman-owned company, that loves to Party like a Panda!

