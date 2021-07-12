Morning Source: Pandy Cotton Candy

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Trish Elam from Pandy Cotton Candy.
Trish Elam dreamed of owning a candy store since she spun cotton candy as a young teen. Today, her company, Pandy Cotton Candy, offers more than 50 custom flavors and toppings, online and in-stores.
Made from organic sugar and all-natural flavors and colors, Pandy Cotton Candy offers traditional options, as well as endless creative opportunities for both simple and sophisticated tastes. Make your next gift or event memorable with a hint of nostalgia. Pandy Cotton Candy was founded in Nashville, TN where the original cotton candy machine was invented. Pandy Cotton Candy is a Nashville-based woman-owned company, that loves to Party like a Panda!
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
