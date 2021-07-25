Morning Source: OVME

Morning Source

Guest: OVME



Originally Aired: March 1, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dr. Mark McKenna, founder of OVME in Franklin, Tennessee.

OVME (pronounced “of me”), is a rapidly growing national medical aesthetics brand, located in Franklin at 1556 W McEwen Dr Unit No. 112. OVME helps women and men look and feel their best via a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services.

OVME prefers a natural and youthful approach to aesthetic medicine and offers a variety of services that help clients feel confident, refreshed and comfortable in their own skin. Team OVME provides solutions for age-appropriate skin health through a variety of medical aesthetic services, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, photo facials, and OVME HydraFacials®. OVME’s “moss wall” skincare boutique features a curated roster of products from popular brands like SkinMedica and Revision, along with OVME’s own line of medical grade skincare products. For more information on OVME, visit www.ovme.com.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!