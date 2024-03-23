Morning Source – O’Shea and Friends Event

Morning Source

Guest: Mark and Jay O’Shea



Originally Aired: March 22, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mark and Jay O’Shea about the upcoming event O’Shea and Friends, a fundraiser for Freedom Middle and Freedom Intermediate Schools in Franklin.

The event will be held on Friday, April 12th at 8 pm at the Turner Theatre inside The Factory at Franklin. Tickets are still available for purchase.

Learn more here.

