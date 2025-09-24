Morning Source -Opryland Documentary

Morning Source

Guest: Opryland Documentary



Originally Aired: September 23, 2025

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Brandon about a documentary showing right now at the Nashville Film Festival about the former Nashville theme park, Opryland. The park closed in 1997 but this film takes a look at the performers at the park, and what inspired them to take a look at why it was closed. Follow OprylandDoc on Instagram here.

Find more information about the Nashville Film Festival here.

