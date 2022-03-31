Morning Source – Nunsense at Williamson County Performing Arts

Morning Source

Guest: Nunsense Williamson County Performing Arts



Originally Aired: March 29, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Victoria Reed, Director and Kay Ayers who plays Sister Regina.

The Nunsense. Performances will take place on April 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., April 2, 2022, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:30

After an accidental poisoning, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds to bury their dearly departed. In a frantic effort to “right their wrongs,” ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, Nunsense is the perfect blithe comedy to get you back “in the habit” of live theatre! Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!