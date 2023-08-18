Morning Source – Nolensville Little League -August 17th

Morning Source

Guest: Nolensville Little League



Originally Aired: August 17, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Coach Randy Huth with Nolensville Little League.

Nolensville Little League will play its first game in the World Series on Friday, August 18th. Coach Huth shared with us, what the team has been doing for the last nine days and what it’s like to be back for a third time.

You can watch the first game on ESPN at 2 pm Central. Also, Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 Johnson Industrial Drive, Nolensville will host a watch party.

