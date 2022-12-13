Morning Source – Noelle Toland

Morning Source

Guest: Noelle Toland



Originally Aired: December 12, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Noelle Toland about her holiday music video.

Toland premiered the video for “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which was filmed in downtown Franklin with Williamson Source. She shared with us why she chose the classic song, what it was like to film in Franklin, and more.

Find the music video here.

