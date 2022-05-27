Morning Source – Need to Know for Graduates

Morning Source

Guest: Need to Know for Graduates



Originally Aired: May 26, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local author Jeff Atwood about his book Need to Know for Graduates.

Inside the book, you will find words of advice and things your graduate from high school or college show know. Atwood tells us how the idea for the book came to him when his daughter was graduating from high school. During her senior year, he sent texts throughout the week of things he thought his daughter should know.

