Morning Source – Nashville Stampede

Originally Aired: August 18, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with PBR Stampede General Manager, Tina Battock.

Nashville now has another professional team to add to its list- bull riding. This weekend, Nashville Stampede will be held at Bridgestone Arena.

PBR Stampede Days will take over Bridgestone Arena Aug. 19-21, with each team facing a new opponent for a five-on-five game nightly. The winner of each game will be the team with the top aggregate score.

The starting roster for the Stampede on Friday, Aug. 19 will feature two PBR World Champions in 2018 title holder Kaique Pacheco and the roster’s newest protected rider, and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves. The five-man lineup will be completed by Thiago Salgado, Joao Henrique Lucas and Manoelito de Souza Junior,

They will go head-to-head with the Carolina Cowboys’ (CC) lineup which will include Boudreaux Campbell, Ramon de Lima, Lane Nobles, Mason Taylor and Daylon Swearingen

The rider and bull matchups for the game, in buck order, are as follows:

Campbell (CC) vs. Light’s Out (Jane Clark/Gene Owen)

Pacheco (NS) vs. Midnight Flyer (Jane Clark/Gene Owen)

Lima (CC) vs. Bobkat (Bob Whisnant/Shaw Cattle Co./Hilton Bull Co.)

Salgado (NS) vs. Theodore (Lari Crane/Gene Owen)

Nobles (CC) vs. Chief Wahoo (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls)

Lucas (NS) vs. Mike’s Motive (Blake Sharp/High Voltage Cattle/American Spirits/Koe Wetzel)

Taylor (CC) vs. Experiment 626 (Classic Jack Cattle/Viducic Bucking Bulls)

Souza (NS) vs. Red Scorpion (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls)

Swearingen (CC) vs. Mr. Nasty (Blake Sharp/Koe Wetzel/Cody O’Neil)

Silvano Alves (NS) vs. Sammy (Dorman/Weaver/Hilton Bull Co.)

