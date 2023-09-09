Morning Source – Nashville Spartans

Morning Source
Guest: Nashville Spartans
Originally Aired: September 7, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nashville Spartans.
We talked about the hockey league team based in Nolensville. They have players from ages 15-20, their first home game is scheduled for September 22. Learn more about Nashvillespartanshockey.com.
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!